media release: We’re celebrating what makes Madison “Very Asian”

From July 3-8, we’re putting a spotlight on Madison’s Asian community during the inaugural Very Asian Week, presented by Madison Magazine and Very Asian Foundation. There are two parts to the week:

A networking hour featuring an appetizer dish by Chef Tory Miller followed by a panel discussion moderated by News 3 Now evening anchor Charlotte Deleste. Panelists will discuss what it means to be Very Asian and Very American. Learn more about how they bring their full humanity to the table, what their challenges are as a collective, how to advance conversations in equity and how to work together with allies and community partners.

Enjoy a vegetarian japchae noodle appetizer made by Chef Tory Miller of L’Etoile and Graze.

A portion of the ticket price will be donated to The Very Asian Foundation, which will use the funds to earmark access to literature in libraries in Wisconsin, since there is no mandatory curriculum. The American Family Insurance Institute for Corporate and Social Impact will offer a matching gift for proceeds of Very Asian Week up to $10,000. Learn more about the Institute at amfaminstitute.com.

Panelists:

Michelle Li, journalist, founder of The Very Asian Foundation

Alice Choi, Hip Foodie Mom

Tory Miller, James Beard Award-winning chef

Francesca Hong, Wisconsin state lawmaker

Mike Moh, Actor, Founder of Moh's Martial Arts and Go Ninja

WHERE: American Family Institute, 821 E. Washington Ave. in The Spark building (8th floor)

TIME: 5-6 p.m.: Networking + vegetarian japchae noodle appetizer by Chef Tory Miller | 6-7:30 p.m.: Panel Discussion

PARKING: There is a city parking garage directly behind The Spark building on South Livingston and East Main streets.

In accordance with Madison Magazine's duty to host safe and responsible events, proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within three days prior to the event is required to enter the Very Asian & Very American Panel Discussion. This policy complies with all applicable laws and is based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health authorities. All attendees must check in with their vaccination card or proof of a negative COVID-19 test at the information booth at the entrance to the event. ENTRY TO THE EVENT WILL BE DENIED OF ANY PERSON WHO DOES NOT COMPLY with this policy.