ONLINE: What Just Happened?! Election Day & Next Steps for the Left

media release: Shelter & Solidarity is a brand new online community collaboration featuring weekly interactive real-time conversations with activists, experts, and artists, brought together by the struggles COVID19 and the challenges & opportunities this crisis creates.

A special post-election discussion via: Zoom Conference (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5999353012), November 5, 2020, Thursday, 7:00 p.m. (Eastern) or join the Facebook Livestream (https://www.facebook.com/ShelterAndSolidarity)

Join New York state Assembly nominee, DSA's Jabari Brisport, The Nation's contributing editor, Liza Featherstone, the democracy activist-scholar Ben Manski, and renowned Green leader and thinker Jill Stein to analyze the election outcomes and consider the next steps for the Left

Jabari Brisport (Democratic Party, Working Families Party) is running for election to the New York State Senate to represent District 25

Liza Featherstone is a journalist and journalism professor who writes frequently on labor and student activism for The Nation and Jacobin.

Ben Manski is a sociology professor and democracy advocate. He is the founder of the Liberty Tree Foundation for the Democratic Revolution, and a co-founder of many pro-democracy initiatives.

Jill Stein was the Green Party’s presidential nominee in 2016 and 2012. She is an organizer, physician, and environmental health advocate. She was the first national presidential candidate to call for a Green New Deal, and campaigned for free public higher education, a student debt bailout, reparations, and demilitarization through a foreign policy based on human rights, international law, and diplomacy.

