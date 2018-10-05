press release:Curator-led Exhibition Walkthroughs: Monday, October 8 and Tuesday, October 10 at 11a and 4:30p

An exhibition of 50 photographs curated from the Society for Photographic Education (SPE) membership, curated by Professor of Photography Tomiko Jones.

I was feeling restless on the eve of the 2016 US presidential election. As curator-in-residence I put forth a call to the SPE community to see what would return, anticipating an exhibition of about twenty images. Almost immediately, a flood of responses came in, from undergraduate students to professor emeriti. Wanting to include all voices, "What Keeps You Up At Night?" quickly grew into two volumes of images loosely organized into themes of immigration, religious freedom, criminal, social, and environmental justice, gender and gender-identity equity, and lyrical narratives paralleling national issues–it is all here.

The work, now two years later, is still so relevant, in some ways, hauntingly more so.