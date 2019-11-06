press release: 2nd Year MFA Review Show: What Now?

November 2 - 7

Artists: Lesley Numbers, Anders Nienstaedt, Eva Gabriella Flynn, Taj Matumbi, Maeve Leslie, Eric Hazeltine, Paul Bulgin, Rita Mawuena Benissan, Hannah Schelb, Matthew Vivirito, Ziqin Min, Jonathan Byxbe, Jamie Jacobson, Roberto Torres Mata, Conley Clark, Oudi Wan, Bill Rice, and Mae Wilson

Reception: Wednesday, November 6, 6-8pm

Location: Art Lofts Gallery, 111 N Frances St, Madison, WI

Come on out and see a wide range of work from fine art and ceramics to installations and collage, comics, jewelry and printmaking—there's a little something for everyone.