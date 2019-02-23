What the Bernie Campaign Was and What it Could Mean in 2020

press release: Bernie sanders got 42% of the vote in the 2016 primary. 2020 is going to be very different. What do we know about the next primary and its likely impact on progressive politics and DSA? Come hear Charles Lenchner, co-founder of People for Bernie, discuss the Bernie moment.

Charles Lenchner is the co-founder of The People for Bernie Sanders, which generated billions of impressions/views/engagement in support of the Bernie Sanders movement using innovative social media, video and cultural strategies. As an activist, organizer and consultant, Charles was a founder of Progressive Democrats of America, Jews for Peace in Palestine and Israel, and participated in Occupy Wall St. from the first day. He is also the founder of Organizing 2.0, a conference in New York City that trains the next generation of labor organizers in digital organizing skills.

As staff or consultant Charles has worked for Dennis Kucinich, the Working Families Party, National Nurses United, The Communist Party, Democratic Socialists of America, the National Employment Labor Project, the Shalom Center, the Palestinian Human Rights Monitoring Project and many other left/progressive organizations in the US, Israel, and Palestine. Prior to graduating college, Charles was a leader of the Shministim, a group of Israelis who refused military service in the Occupied Territories during the first Intifada. He currently works as digital director for The Real News Network, an independent media nonprofit.