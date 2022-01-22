press release: Direct from Broadway, the 2019 Tony®-nominated Best Play and Pulitzer Prize finalist What the Constitution Means to Me, by famed writer Heidi Schreck, arrives in Madison for a strictly limited engagement.

Playwright Heidi Schreck’s boundary-breaking play breathes new life into our constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans.

Fifteen-year-old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful and achingly human new play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives.

Schreck’s timely and galvanizing play, directed by Oliver Butler, became a sensation on Broadway where it received two Tony Award® nominations among countless other accolades, before being captured live for Amazon Prime Video. Get your tickets today to see the play The New York Times hailed as “not just the best play on Broadway, but also the most important.”