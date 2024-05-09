media release: Back in March, the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin's held Part 1 of its series on contamination by PFAS (per and polyfluoroalkyl substances) in Wisconsin. That webinar engaged speakers to explain where these ubiquitous contaminants come from, what it can do inside the human body, and the personal protections we can all take to limit our exposures.

Now in Part 2, What To Do About PFAS on May 9th at 6:30 pm, we will address the bigger picture of what we can do about PFAS. Topics will include: