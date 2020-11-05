ONLINE: What to Expect When Death is Approaching

press release: Caring for people at end of life is a unique privilege, but this time can be anxiety-provoking for the dying person and their family, as well as for their health care professionals. Educated caregivers who feel equipped to do the work are likely to be most successful in helping people during this time. Participants will learn to identify potential signs and symptoms of end of life, understand food and nutrition concerns at end of life, and learn ways to provide care and comfort to the dying person and their family. Presented by Rebecca Kahl, RN Educator, at Agrace HospiceCare.