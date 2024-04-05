What Was I Made For? How Our Favorite Films Form Us

media release: Join us for a lunch event of cinematic exploration as Upper House welcomes renowned filmmaker Craig Detweiler to delve into the world of movies that have shaped our lives. From Hollywood to our community, Detweiler brings his expertise as a screenwriter and author of acclaimed works such as Into the Dark: Seeing the Sacred in the Top Films of the 21st Century.

Are you curious about the films that have left an indelible mark on our cultural landscape? Do you have favorite movies that resonate with your soul or ones that send shivers down your spine? Whether you’re drawn to heart-pounding thrillers, heartwarming dramas, or spine-tingling horrors, this event promises to spark lively conversation and deep introspection.

We will reminisce about our most formative movie moments and explore how cinema reflects and shapes our understanding of the world. Take advantage of this opportunity to connect with fellow film enthusiasts and gain fresh insights into the power of storytelling on the silver screen.