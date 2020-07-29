ONLINE: What White People Need to Hear from Other White People to Act and Bring and End to Racial Injustice

Panel discussion by Markus Brauer (UW-Madison), Robin Lankton (UW Health), Michelle Heitzinger (Urban League), Sara Alvarado (entrepreneur), via Zoom. RSVP for link.

On July 29, focus on what White individuals can do to be engaged in anti-racism efforts by taking action and changing behavior. See the featured four-person panel talk about and give examples of actions White people can take to combat racism from the grassroots , always the most effective way for change to happen. It’s white people engaging and inspiring other white people to take action.

Prof. Brauer grounds us in some scholarship talking about best practices in the workplace, whether as a leader and as a team player.

Robin Lankton offers insight into anti-racist parenting practices.

Michelle Heitzinger exemplifies being a White ally as she works for racial justice at the Urban League.

Sara Alvarado is challenging the systematic racism in housing.

