What’s at Stake in the April 4 Supreme Court Election?

UW Memorial Union 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

by ,

media release: What’s at stake in the election, why your vote matters, and nonpartisan information to help you decide. Special guests Francesca Hong, State Representative for Assembly District 76; Sabrina Madison, Founder and Director of The Progress Center for Black Women; and Kim Kohlhaas, President of American Federation of Teachers–Wisconsin. Co-sponsored by For Our Future WI and campus unions. Free and open to the public. Live stream: https://www.facebook.com/events/2489817611182399

Info

UW Memorial Union 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Lectures & Seminars, Politics & Activism
Google Calendar - What’s at Stake in the April 4 Supreme Court Election? - 2023-03-01 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - What’s at Stake in the April 4 Supreme Court Election? - 2023-03-01 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - What’s at Stake in the April 4 Supreme Court Election? - 2023-03-01 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - What’s at Stake in the April 4 Supreme Court Election? - 2023-03-01 17:00:00 ical