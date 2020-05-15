ONLINE: What's Going on with Recycling?

press release: Join Bryan Johnson, recycling coordinator, city of Madison for a zoom presentation on what can and cannot be recycled and the future of recycling.

When: May 15, 2020 12:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)

Topic: What's Going on With Recycling?

Register in advance for this webinar: https://zoom.us/webinar/ register/WN_kxdNExfgQeeLU__ 0j9EEWg

For more information or questions contact -

Bryan Johnson

City of Madison Streets Division

Recycling Coordinator/Public Information Officer

Office: 608-267-2626

BJohnson2@cityofmadison.com