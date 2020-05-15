ONLINE: What's Going on with Recycling?
press release: Join Bryan Johnson, recycling coordinator, city of Madison for a zoom presentation on what can and cannot be recycled and the future of recycling.
When: May 15, 2020 12:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)
Topic: What's Going on With Recycling?
Register in advance for this webinar: https://zoom.us/webinar/
For more information or questions contact -
Bryan Johnson
City of Madison Streets Division
Recycling Coordinator/Public Information Officer
Office: 608-267-2626
