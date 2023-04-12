What's Next for the Wisonsin Supreme Court?

media release: Join Wisconsin Watch on Wednesday, April 12 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Robinia Courtyard, on E. Washington Ave. in Madison, for a discussion of what The New York Times called the most important election in the country this year: the Wisconsin Supreme Court vote.

Managing Editor Dee J. Hall will join investigative reporter Phoebe Petrovic and reporters from our new statehouse bureau, a three-member team investigating threats to democracy in Wisconsin:

Matthew DeFour, statehouse bureau chief

Matt Mencaraini, investigative reporter

Jacob Resneck, investigative reporter

This event is free to attend. Cash bar available. Register on Eventbrite to let us know you are coming and to be entered into a drawing to win Wisconsin Watch swag.

