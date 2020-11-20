ONLINE: What's Next for WCO?

MEDIA RELEASE: Join Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra for a guided panel discussion with Maestro Andrew Sewell, Principal Clarinetist Nancy Mackenzie of the WCO, CEO Joe Loehnis, and WPR host, Norman Gilliand, for an enlightening discussion around how the WCO has continued their work in the community since the pandemic and what's next for the organization. This will be a virtual WCO event offering online attendees the opportunity to engage with the panelists and ask questions. Attendees will also be treated to music from our musicians from the past six months!