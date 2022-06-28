press release: The Progressive Magazine is hosting a webinar entitled “What’s Really Going on With the War in Ukraine?” on Tuesday, June 28 , from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM CDT. The webinar will be available live streaming at www.youtube.com/theprogressive and www.facebook.com/ theprogressivemagazine

The Progressive is hosting a forum of activists and experts to help participants form the basis of common understanding of how to bring peace to this troubled region. Currently, people are divided on how best to pursue peace in the region. The US media has been extremely one sided in its coverage and has missed opportunities to illuminate the history and current situation in Ukraine. The webinar will address issues such as, how are we to make sense of the ongoing crisis of the war in Ukraine? Featured speakers will be

Zoltán Grossman, a longtime observer and writer on Eastern Europe, a Member of the Faculty in Geography and Indigenous Studies at The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington, engages in study and activism at the intersections of ethnic nationhood, militarism, and natural resources.

Phyllis Bennis, a Program Director at the Institute for Policy Studies, with a focus on U.S. wars and UN issues, has written and edited eleven books, among them Before & After: US Foreign Policy and the War on Terror .

Moderator: Norman Stockwell, publisher of The Progressive magazine.

Co-sponsors include: Code Pink, Madison Veterans for Peace, Madison Working Group on Peace in Ukraine, Physicians for Social Responsibility Wisconsin, Safe Skies Clean Water Wisconsin, Madison Area Democratic Socialists of America, and Madison Branch of Women’s International League for Peace & Freedom.