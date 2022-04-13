ONLINE: What’s Undermining Our Courts?

press release: The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin is holding its second virtual forum as part of its Fair Court Series. What’s Undermining Our Courts aims to educate Wisconsinites about issues, like dark money and lack of recusal rules for judges, which compromise the independence of state courts.

Panelists include Prof. Edward Fallone, an associate law professor at Marquette University; Lisa Graves, Executive Director of True North Research; and Jay Heck, Executive Director of Common Cause Wisconsin. The panel conversation will be moderated by Joy Cardin, a retired Wisconsin Public Radio talk show host.

Wednesday, April 13, 2022, from noon to 1:00 pm. Register to be a part of this virtual forum

WHY: Wisconsin has some of the highest special interest spending in the Courts, according to studies by the Brennan Center. Often the money and people who give it are undisclosed. Alongside this, Wisconsin does not have any recusal rules that require a judge to step aside when dealing with a case of potential bias. The League has a long-standing position of advocating for measures to make our state courts more transparent, independent from partisan influence, and just for everyone.

Panelists will take questions from the audience. For those who cannot make the live event, the recording will be uploaded on the League’s website and YouTube channel.

The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin is a nonpartisan political organization that advocates for informed and active participation in government. There are 20 local Leagues throughout Wisconsin. More information at lwvwi.org.