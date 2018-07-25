press release: The UW-Madison Speakers Bureau and the Middleton Public Library present the latest lecture in our ongoing series:

Wednesday, July 25, 7:00 PM, Middleton Public Library - Archer Room

Larry Shapiro, a professor of philosophy at UW-Madison, shares a lecture entitled “What’s Wrong With Belief in Miracles?” in which he will discuss why beliefs about incredibly unlikely events face a special justificatory burden. This investigation, which can also be applied to supernatural beliefs and conspiracy

theories, reminds us of the importance of evidence and rational thinking as we explore the unknown. Shapiro is the author of the 2016 book, The Miracle Myth, published by Columbia University Press.

Registration is appreciated for this event: Online here or by email at info@midlibrary.org

Professor Shapiro's research focuses on the philosophy of mind and philosophy of psychology. He’s published numerous articles on these topics in journals such as The Philosophical Review, British Journal for Philosophy of Science, and Philosophy of Science. His book, Embodied Cognition (Routledge Press, 2011), received the American Philosophical Association's Joseph B. Gittler Award for best book in philosophy of the social sciences (2013).

Scholar'd for Life is a lecture series, now in its third year, presented by the Middleton Public Library in partnership with the UW-Madison Speakers Bureau. Taking the "Wisconsin Idea" as its starting point, this series aims to promote lifelong learning, intellectual curiosity, and engagement between academics and the community as a whole. More information, including recordings of past lectures, at www.midlibrary.org/sfl.