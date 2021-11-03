Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy

press release: Spotlight Cinema is $7 per screening, or free for MMoCA members and anyone age 18 and younger. Ticket sales begin at 6:30 pm in the museum lobby.

Nov. 3: Winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the 2021 Berlin Film Festival, this elegant triptych presents three short tales of women in contemporary Japan. An actress realizes her best friend has fallen for her ex; a college student attempts to seduce her accomplished professor; and two women forge a new connection at their college reunion. With this intimate, potent trifecta, up-and-coming director Ryūsuke Hamaguchi further establishes himself as one of international cinema’s most intriguing new voices. “An overwhelming film, amongst the best of the year, and a beautiful reminder of all the lives being lived in spite of our oddly lifeless time” (The Film Stage).

COVID POLICY FOR ATTENDEES