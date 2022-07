media release: Please join the Fitchburg Chamber, City of Fitchburg, and Wheel & Sprocket as they celebrate their Grand Opening and official "bike chain cutting ceremony" on Wednesday, July 27, from 4:00pm-7:00pm at the newly remodeled location, 2970 Cahill Main, Suite 101, Fitchburg.

They are looking forward to making genuine and authentic connections in their new community that is already bike friendly!