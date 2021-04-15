ONLINE: Wheeler Road Traffing Calming

from Alder Kemble's blog: Please join a zoom meeting to discuss the proposed traffic calming islands on Wheeler Rd. between N. Sherman Ave. and Comanche Way on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 6:00 PM.

Traffic Engineering staff will answer your questions and explain the traffic safety concerns, how Wheeler Rd. was selected for traffic calming, different options for traffic calming, and the process going forward before a final decision is made on the proposal.

Register in advance for this meeting: https://cityofmadison.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUufumprT4pG9R43OPGKr0450oUSMK7BJ_c

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.