ONLINE: WheelHouse

press release: We invite you to enjoy live local music from the comfort of home with our livestream version of the Canopy Sessions series beamed straight to you from the Conservatory. Tune into Olbrich's Facebook page on Friday at 7 p.m. for a live performance.

WheelHouse Americana/Bluegrass and Red Dirt Country band hailing from Madison, Wisconsin. This award-winning band features three and four part harmonies, fiddle and guitar leads, and driving rhythm of the upright bass.

WheelHouse blends several genres rarely heard from string bands. After 8 years as a staple in the Midwest music scene, WheelHouse has garnered many awards from their home state, including Best of Madison, and Madfaves (country/bluegrass) for the past 3 years, Summerfest Emerging Artist winner (2017,) and several Madison Area Music Awards. WheelHouse also owns their own brand of whiskey appropriately named WheelHouse Whiskey, which can be found throughout Wisconsin.