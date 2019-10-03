When Cartoon Worlds Collide: A Twistedly Absurd Mashup of Politics and Comics

press release: Come share an evening of absurdity with two nationally-syndicated cartoonists: Leigh Rubin, the creator of the comic strip “Rubes,” and Wisconsin State Journal editorial cartoonist Phil Hands.​ This odd couple will riff on each others’ cartoons and show how the twisted minds of two very different cartoonists work.

Rubin’s work focuses primarily on the hilarity of animal and human nature, while Hands draws stranger creatures: politicians. So, if you’ve ever wanted to meet a professional smart aleck or a full-time doodler, don’t miss this event. Door prizes will be raffled to unlucky winners.​