press release: Are you angry about racial inequality? Do you just feel bad about racism and seem to be stuck?

Madison’s Grace Episcopal Church offers a series of 4 two-hour workshops where you can share your feelings and frustrations, and learn practical strategies to help yourself and your community. We will talk about how racism is learned and how it grows. Come share with others in a safe space, challenge yourself, and practice reactions to real-life incidents.

Using current books and articles, we will guide discussions to help you move from confession to transformation. We provide printed materials for future reading.

Workshops and a light lunch are free, but we gladly accept donations.

The first workshop is January 19 from 11:45 am to 1:30 pm, followed by 3 more workshops in February and March. We are located right on the Capitol Square, 116 West Washington Avenue.

See the Grace Episcopal website: gracechurchmadison.org under Outreach, and click on “When the Diagnosis Is Racism,” or visit our Facebook page. Call 255-5147 for more information.