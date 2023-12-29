Where is the Key, Brian Koenig, Peacemaker, LVC Soundsystem
Main Street Music, Brooklyn 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn, Wisconsin 53521
media release: Where Is The Key
Sick of hunting bigfoots in the wild, this band formed to bring all sorts of creeps, critters, and ghouls out of the woodwork to enjoy some music.
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089794775084
Brian Koenig
Composer, multi-instrumentalist and music instructor originally from Monroe, Wisconsin.
https://www.briankoenigmusic.com/
Peacemaker
A heavy yet melodic, high-energy rock and roll three piece based in the Madison, WI area.
https://www.facebook.com/peacemakerrock
LVC Soundsystem
In homage to the misunderstood patron saint, Lee Van Cleef.
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092675964570
Our gracious hosts:
Main Street Music