Where is THE Key, Peacemaker, Brian Koenig, LVC Sound System

media release: Where Is The Key

Sick of hunting bigfoots in the wild, this band formed to bring all sorts of creeps, critters, and ghouls out of the woodwork to enjoy some music.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089794775084

Peacemaker

A heavy yet melodic, high-energy rock and roll three piece based in the Madison, WI area.

https://www.facebook.com/peacemakerrock

Brian Koenig

Composer, multi-instrumentalist and music instructor originally from Monroe, Wisconsin.

https://www.briankoenigmusic.com/

LVC Soundsystem

In homage to the misunderstood patron saint, Lee Van Cleef.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092675964570