Where Olive Trees Weep

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: The Antiwar Film Series continues in July, co-sponsored by Madison for a World BEYOND War, Veterans for Peace - Madison, and Jewish Voice for Peace - Madison. We're showing a major new documentary, Where Olive Trees Weep. Madison Central Library, 201 W Mifflin St, Room 302. Social time at 6:00, film rolls at 6:30 pm. Discussion following the films. RSVP if you can to warabolition@gmail.com. Watch the trailer here:  https://www.filmsforaction.org/watch/where-olive-trees-weep/

Where Olive Trees Weep offers a searing window into the struggles and resilience of the Palestinian people under Israeli occupation. It explores themes of loss, trauma, and the quest for justice.

Info

Madison Public Library's central branch.

Bob Koch

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Politics & Activism
Movies
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Where Olive Trees Weep - 2024-07-23 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Where Olive Trees Weep - 2024-07-23 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Where Olive Trees Weep - 2024-07-23 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Where Olive Trees Weep - 2024-07-23 18:00:00 ical