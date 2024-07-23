media release: The Antiwar Film Series continues in July, co-sponsored by Madison for a World BEYOND War, Veterans for Peace - Madison, and Jewish Voice for Peace - Madison. We're showing a major new documentary, Where Olive Trees Weep. Madison Central Library, 201 W Mifflin St, Room 302. Social time at 6:00, film rolls at 6:30 pm. Discussion following the films. RSVP if you can to warabolition@gmail.com. Watch the trailer here: https://www.filmsforaction. org/watch/where-olive-trees- weep/

Where Olive Trees Weep offers a searing window into the struggles and resilience of the Palestinian people under Israeli occupation. It explores themes of loss, trauma, and the quest for justice.