press release: Whethan is the recording moniker of Chicago-based DJ and producer Ethan Snoreck. An electronic wunderkind of sorts, Snoreck’s career took off in 2015 when at 16, he released a track on the respected Austrailian EDM label Future Classic. Over the next year, Whethan was approached to remix tracks by major artists like ZAYN, Ty Dolla $ign, and Bastille while also producing singles of his own like “Can’t Hide,” “When I’m Down,” and the Flux Pavilion and MAX Collaboration “Savage,” which reached number 29 on Billboard’s dance chart. In early 2017, he collaborated with Charli XCX on the single “Love Gang.” The following year, he paired with Dua Lipa for the track “High,” off the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack. Also in 2018, he issued the single “Radar,” featuring HONNE, which appeared on his debut EP, Life of a Wallflower, Vol.1, that November. Whethan returned early 2019 with “Win You Over,” a collaboration with Bearson and SOAK.