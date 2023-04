media release: Saturday, July 1, 2023, 7:30 pm - 10 pm, Ferry Bluff State Natural Area, E9974 WI-60, Sauk City, 53583

Kids aged 10 and up and their families will enjoy listening for Whippoorwills at dusk and then watching fireworks from this scenic bluff overlooking the Wisconsin River. Registration is required. Free. 608-358-8314.