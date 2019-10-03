Whiskey & Words

press release: Join Madison Reading Project for an evening of whiskey and words as local artists step to the mic and present a poem, short story, or a spoken word piece. Doors open at 6 and the show will begin at 6:30. Tickets are $20 and include one free hard cider drink.

Stay tuned for our featured artists.

​Proceeds raised from the event will go directly back into our literacy programs and enable us to purchase new books for the children in our partnering programs.

​Unable to attend but have books you'd like to donate? Swing on by and drop them off. Please refer to our donations guidelines prior to bringing any donations.

Interested in participating? There are 12 spots (8 guaranteed). The remaining four open spots will go to the first four paid attendees who sign up at the event, and they will have five minutes to present a poem, short story, or a spoken word piece.