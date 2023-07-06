× Expand courtesy The Whiskey Farm Seven-piece band The Whiskey Farm in front of a floral mural The Whiskey Farm

The Whiskey Farm is an Americana and folk rock band from Madison. Formed in 2010, they have released five studio albums, including their acclaimed 2022 record, Over These Green Hills. Winners of four Madison Area Music Awards and the national Songs for Social Change Contest, the band is known for their multi-instrumentalists and layered harmonies in lyric-driven songs.