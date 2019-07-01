press release: Throughout 2019, GKIDS and Fathom Events’ STUDIO GHIBLI FEST 2019 presents a series of Studio Ghibli’s celebrated animated masterpieces on cinema screens nationwide, along with some very special surprises. Following April’s showings of “Howl's Moving Castle” and May’s “Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind,” coming in July is “Whisper of the Heart”

This July, discover the brilliance of this heartwarming coming‑of‑age classic from the legendary Studio Ghibli, creators of “My Neighbor Totoro” and the Academy Award®‑winning “Spirited Away.” Before the film, audiences can look forward to a special intro to the film from “Steven Universe” creator, and long-time fan of “Whisper of the Heart” – Rebecca Sugar.

“Whisper of the Heart” will be shown in the following local cinemas on July 1 (English-language dubbed) and July 2 (subtitled):

New Vision Theatre Fitchburg 18 & IMAX 6091 McKee Road Fitchburg WI 53719

Marcus Point Cinemas 16 7825 Big Sky Dr Madison WI 53719

Marcus Palace - Sun Prairie 2830 Hoepker Road Sun Prairie WI 53590