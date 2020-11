press release: UW Space Place invites you to join the Madison Astronomical Society on Friday, November 13, from 7:30-9:00 for a virtual guest presentation.

The talk is entitled "Whispers from the Universe: Astronomy with Gravitational Waves" by Dr. Patrick Brady, UW-Milwaukee.

If you would like to attend the MAS virtual presentation, send an email to madisonastro.info@gmail.com by noon Friday, Nov 13 to let them know of your interest. The public is welcome and invited to attend virtually.

Click here for more information on the talk and how to join MAS: http://madisonastro.org/ featured-events/mas-november- monthly-meeting-3/