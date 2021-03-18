ONLINE: White and Wondering

press release: For Non-Black Allies or what Dr. Alex Gee often refers to as "Would-Be Allies," we have heard you that there is a need for a safe space to discuss your allyship journey. Whether you have taken the Justified Anger Black History for a New Day course, joined the conversation through the Lean Into Allyship sessions, or are simply ready to go deeper, White and Wondering will be a great opportunity for you.

The third Thursday of every month will be a time for non-Black allies to come together to work out the messy anti-racism journey. Join us in these sessions for learning, service, networking, and advocacy.

March 18, 6:30-7:30pm