The White Buffalo, Shawn James

media release: This is a General Admission Show. Tickets: $30.00 ADV/$35.00 DOS. Gold Circle: $45.00 ADV/$50.00 DOS. Gold Circle doors 6:45PM | GA doors 7PM | Show 8PM.

For The White Buffalo – aka singer / songwriter / guitarist Jake Smith, Oregon-born, Southern California-raised – it was time to take the less travelled path; to assemble notions for studio album Number 8, the follow-up to ‘On The Widow’s Walk’ (Snakefarm, 2020), and embark on a voyage of discovery.

Out with the old, the organic, the expected, the tried; in with the new – new producer, new studio, new location, no distractions, no looking back…

Enter ‘Year Of The Dark Horse’…

“You think we’re a country band? A folk band? Americana? Rock? What the fuck are you gonna say now?!” laughs Jake. “With this album, I wanted something outside of what I’ve ever done. I wanted to open up. Do something dangerous. I’m hard to put into a singular genre as it is, but now I really wanted to take away any kind of preconception or pigeon-holing.

Hey there, this is Shawn James. I’ve had way too many writers think they could sum me up & relay what I’m about from an hourlong conversation so they could write my “bio” but I’ve had it. Screw that. I’ll tell it in my ownwords.I was born & raised InChicago, Illinois. I grew up on the south side of the city where I attendeda gospel church. I was always around a lot of heartfelt soulful music & hardworking, real, downto earth people. Although I no longer abide by any religion, I value the times I hadand how theyshaped me to be what I am now.I’ve moved around quite a bit living in all different parts of the US. While absorbing all sorts ofdifferent cultures from here & around the world, I’ve developed my own sound.I started releasing my own musicin 2012 and haven’t stopped since. I play a wide range ofmusic from folk to blues, r&b, Gospel to rock, metal & alotta things in between. The mainconstant amongst all the genres would be that it’s all done with emotion, feeling, heart & a lottasoul. I mean what I say & deeply feel what I play.I play covers of songs I dig sometimes and although some people may only know me because ofthose, I’m hardly just a cover artist.If you come see me play live and expect just one style or aspect of what I do, youmay bedisappointed to learn that our shows are a roller coaster of emotions, musical styles, intensity &energy. I get bored easily & love to mix things up. Be ready & bring your ear plugs just in case..I’ve always been the underdog so to speak since I’ve never had the backing of a large recordlabel, big marketing firm or massive PR company & I truly like it that way. I feel as though I’veearned what I have through hard work, determination, a good bit of luck & the great relationshipswith people I’ve made along the way. I’ve learned a lot of lessons the hard way being in this“music business industry” and that’s alright by me. I’ve seen that with your support (the listenersout there) I can make my wildest dreams come true.If you want to listen to an artist that’s authentic, genuine & original then you’ve come to theright place.I hope you enjoy the music & will join me on this journey that I’m so extremely grateful to beon. Thank you all so very much.

Love, Shawn James