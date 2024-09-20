The White Buffalo, Shawn James

Barrymore Theatre 2090 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: This is a General Admission Show. Tickets: $30.00 ADV/$35.00 DOS. Gold Circle: $45.00 ADV/$50.00 DOS. Gold Circle doors 6:45PM | GA doors 7PM | Show 8PM.

For The White Buffalo – aka singer / songwriter / guitarist Jake Smith, Oregon-born, Southern California-raised – it was time to take the less travelled path; to assemble notions for studio album Number 8, the follow-up to ‘On The Widow’s Walk’ (Snakefarm, 2020), and embark on a voyage of discovery. 

Out with the old, the organic, the expected, the tried; in with the new – new producer, new studio, new location, no distractions, no looking back… 

Enter ‘Year Of The Dark Horse’… 

“You think we’re a country band? A folk band? Americana? Rock? What the fuck are you gonna say now?!” laughs Jake. “With this album, I wanted something outside of what I’ve ever done. I wanted to open up. Do something dangerous. I’m hard to put into a singular genre as it is, but now I really wanted to take away any kind of preconception or pigeon-holing.

Hey there, this is Shawn James. I’ve had way too many writers think they could sum me up & relay what I’m about from an hourlong conversation so they could write my “bio” but I’ve had it. Screw that. I’ll tell it in my ownwords.I was born & raised InChicago, Illinois. I grew up on the south side of the city where I attendeda gospel church. I was always around a lot of heartfelt soulful music & hardworking, real, downto earth people. Although I no longer abide by any religion, I value the times I hadand how theyshaped me to be what I am now.I’ve moved around quite a bit living in all different parts of the US. While absorbing all sorts ofdifferent cultures from here & around the world, I’ve developed my own sound.I started releasing my own musicin 2012 and haven’t stopped since. I play a wide range ofmusic from folk to blues, r&b, Gospel to rock, metal & alotta things in between. The mainconstant amongst all the genres would be that it’s all done with emotion, feeling, heart & a lottasoul. I mean what I say & deeply feel what I play.I play covers of songs I dig sometimes and although some people may only know me because ofthose, I’m hardly just a cover artist.If you come see me play live and expect just one style or aspect of what I do, youmay bedisappointed to learn that our shows are a roller coaster of emotions, musical styles, intensity &energy. I get bored easily & love to mix things up. Be ready & bring your ear plugs just in case..I’ve always been the underdog so to speak since I’ve never had the backing of a large recordlabel, big marketing firm or massive PR company & I truly like it that way. I feel as though I’veearned what I have through hard work, determination, a good bit of luck & the great relationshipswith people I’ve made along the way. I’ve learned a lot of lessons the hard way being in this“music business industry” and that’s alright by me. I’ve seen that with your support (the listenersout there) I can make my wildest dreams come true.If you want to listen to an artist that’s authentic, genuine & original then you’ve come to theright place.I hope you enjoy the music & will join me on this journey that I’m so extremely grateful to beon. Thank you all so very much.

Love, Shawn James

Info

Barrymore Theatre 2090 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
608-241-8633
Google Calendar - The White Buffalo, Shawn James - 2024-09-20 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The White Buffalo, Shawn James - 2024-09-20 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The White Buffalo, Shawn James - 2024-09-20 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The White Buffalo, Shawn James - 2024-09-20 20:00:00 ical