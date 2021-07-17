The White Party

media release: Madison's BIGGEST and BADDEST Event of the Summer! It's JULY 17. You want to be there! Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County is having an all WHITE PARTY!

You have been waiting for something like this. It is finally happening! Dress in your best white attire and dance the night away all for a good cause.

Multiple Entertainers, Dancing, Delicious Food, Beverages, and FUN! This is the party you do not want to miss! More exciting details to come! But do not wait to get your ticket! Tickets must be purchased in advance. We need your support in our efforts in building great futures

We are excited about establishing and maintaining a Skilled Trades Training Center, offering young adults a future in the skilled trades. Our goal is to mitigate the opportunity gap and provide immediate options for young adults to access skilled trades and earn a livable, family-sustaining wage. Students who receive credentials and certificates are positioned for long-term success, creating generational change and promoting equity.