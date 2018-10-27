Who Killed Dr. Moreau?

press release: An original, Victorian-horror-themed murder mystery dinner. Dr. Moreau has been murdered! Whodunit? Was it Dr. Jekyll? Dr. Frankenstein? Sherlock Holmes? Dr. Van Helsing? You play a classic horror fiction role, get juicy clues, enjoy a five-course Wisconsin-sourced dinner with paired drinks, face off against Dracula and Frankenstein's creation, question other guests, and work to discover whodunit!