press release: Madison Public Library and Madison Senior Center have joined together for our second annual intergenerational photo exhibit. We are looking for community members to attend a photo session and share their stories.

You must bring at least one person age 55+, along with anyone of a different generation(s) - related or not - to have your picture taken together. Groups are welcome too. Play it silly or serious. Be creative. Have fun!​ All participants receive a free copy of their photo.

Local artist Jennie Bastian, will take your photo at the library during the photo session time frame: Saturday, November 17: 9:30 am - 12 pm

Please call the Senior Center at 266-6581 to sign up for a photo session. Walk-ins are welcome too, but those with a reservation are guaranteed submission.

Additionally, share your stories if you'd like to have that included with your photo. The photos and stories will be on display in early 2019 with a welcome reception to kick it off. Date, time, and location(s) to be announced.

Funding for the Who Matters project is generously provided by a grant from the Madison Public Library Foundation.