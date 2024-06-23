Whole Hog Barbecue

media release: The owners of Reunion and Homecoming restaurants dip their toes into a new arena of the Driftless food scene.

The newest venture of Leah Spicer and Kyle Beach, Devil’s Family Barbecue, draws on Kyle Beach’s connection to North Carolina, with traditional cinderblock pit cooking and authentic southern sides.

Born and raised in Eastern North Carolina, Beach grew up eating and cooking traditionally Southern food, at his grandma’s table, after church, at friends and neighbors graduation parties, weddings, and funerals, at road side stands, and lauded institutional southern restaurants.

Beach’s career in food brought him even closer to Southern food, and in particular barbecue, as the general manager of Buxton Hall Barbecue, in Asheville, North Carolina, with chef Elliott Moss. During Beach’s time there he learned the skills to share authentic southern barbecue at scale, earning many awards and accolades from media and the general public, including Bon Appetit top 10 new restaurants 2017, and a James Beard nomination.

With Devil’s Family Barbecue we will aim to bring you Kyle’s food in Leah’s hometown. Pastured local animals raised up by our friends and neighbors, cooked over wood in the most traditional way possible. Lots of southern sides and a few surprises along the way.

We have two BBQ events this year both fundraisers for the Wyoming Valley School.

The first one will be on June 23 2024 at the Wyoming Valley School from 3:30 - 7 PM.

For this first event we will be cooking two Seven Seeds Farm whole hogs, pigs raised up just a couple of miles outside of town.

There will be cocktails, wine, beer, southern sides, desserts, and more.

We cannot wait to hangout with you!

Tickets are available on the website:

www.devilsfamilybarbecue.com

Adults $50

Kids $10

20% of tickets sales is a direct donation to the Wyoming Valley School

This is one of two events this year. The second is Sunday September 22nd 2024 3:30- 7 PM! This event will also be at the Wyoming Valley School and we’ll be smoking chickens at that one!