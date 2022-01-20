Presentation of projects by Sandburg and Muir elementary students, 6 pm on 1/20-21 and 11 am, 1/22, Madison Youth Arts Center.

media release: Whoopensocker is an education residency focused on creativity, expression, writing, and collaboration. It is also a dynamic community-building experience for the whole class. Whoopensocker’s ensemble of teaching artists bring in a toolbox of new ideas to the classroom. They use performing and creative arts to design innovative classroom experiences. The focus of the Whoopensocker residency is self-empowerment of students. Whoopensocker’s six-week residency is ideal for elementary school. Dr. Erica Rosenfeld Halverson developed Whoopensocker in partnership with Theatre LILA. Dr. Halverson is a faculty member in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction at UW–Madison School of Education. Meet the rest of the Whoopensocker Team.

6 pm, Jan. 20; $30-$8 sliding scale tickets: https://madisoncircusspace.com/event/whoopensockershowjan20/