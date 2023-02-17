× Expand Maureen Janson Heintz A past Whoopensocker performance.

media release: Whoopensocker arts residency program and performing ensemble works with emergent readers and writers to create original theater pieces. Whoopensocker residencies culminate with a performance based entirely on the students’ writing and created by professional artists. The cast, led by a director and our Artistic Producer, create a 60 minute sketch show made up entirely from the students’ writing. Each Whoopensocker show (quarterly) celebrates students’ work from 2-3 partner schools. This time around we feature works from young authors at Stoner Prairie, Sandburg and Lakeview Elementary Schools!

Calling all Whoopensocker friends and families: We invite you to join us for our first live performance of 2023! This show, a combination of sketches, songs, and physical theater, is performed for the entire school as well as community. Students' voices are recognized and their creativity is validated through adult, professional performers taking seriously the writing of children. It is a fantastic culmination of their creativity, celebrated with students and staff. Our company of 40 teaching and performing artists represents a diversity of ages, ethnicities, body types, and gender identities, allowing us to represent kids and to present different identities on stage than they are used to seeing.

Whoopensocker Live!

A live performance of all new original shorts! Friday, February 17 at 6:30 PM; Saturday, February 18, at 11am; Madison Youth Arts Center 1055 E. Mifflin in the Sunrise Theatre

Tickets $35. Support Emerging Authors! Support Local Theatre! Laugh! Sing! Smile! Tickets available online now!