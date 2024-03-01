× Expand Maureen Janson Heintz A past Whoopensocker performance.

media release:

Friday, March 1 at 6:30 PM – Public Show. Pay what you can.

Saturday, March 2 at 11 AM – Public Show. Pay what you can.

Tickets coming soon. Please email slrichards@wisc.edu to be notified when tickets are live.

Whoopensocker is an education residency that uses theater as a tool to teach creative writing and social-emotional skills. Our ensemble of teaching artists brings a toolbox of new ideas to the classroom to create a dynamic community-building experience for the whole class.

For six weeks, Whoopensocker’s teaching artists encourage students to share their great ideas through writing and performance. After the residency, we celebrate the students at a performance where adult performers present student-written work adapted for the stage. The ultimate goal is to show students the power of their ideas and creativity through play and artistic expression.

Whoopensocker’s six-week residency is ideal for elementary schools and performances are perfect for everyone. Shows are presented for students and the public. Dr. Erica Rosenfeld Halverson, the Mayor, and co-founder of Whoopensocker is a faculty member in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction at UW–Madison School of Education.