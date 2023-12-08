media release: Announcing our first Whoopensocker show of the 2023-24 season featuring stories from students at Sandburg and Hawthorne Elementary Schools! Shows are a combination of sketches, songs, and physical theater celebrating students and their work. Whoopensocker’s professional cast adapts stories written by youth during school-based residencies. Hawthorne is a new partner, while Sandburg is our longest-standing partner AND the show features our first former Whoopensocker student turned performer.

Whoopensocker's education residency uses theater as a tool to teach creative writing and social-emotional skills. Our ensemble of teaching artists brings a toolbox of new ideas to the classroom to create a dynamic community-building experience for the every student. For six weeks, Whoopensocker’s teaching artists encourage students to share their great ideas through writing and performance. The ultimate goal is to show students the power of their ideas and creativity through play and artistic expression.

When: Friday, December 8 at 6:30p | Saturday, December 9 at 11:00a

Where: Madison Youth Arts Center | 1055 E. Mifflin Street | Madison, WI 53703

Tickets: Pay what you can