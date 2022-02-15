media release: Healing Labs will provide safe spaces for youth, caregivers and parents from the communities of the African Diaspora to explore journeys of self-worth and self determination. Together, we will delve into the history of resiliency and the many ways in which black and brown communities have learned to cope, process and move forward to thrive.

Healing Labs take place in-person, virtually and in hybrid formats from Black History Month to Juneteenth. 8th-12th graders are invited to participate and will receive gift cards throughout the event series to help facilitate their learning.

Youth will:

Build resiliency and learn to deal with stress and trauma through creative outlets

Explore their identity through art, experimentation, photography, DNA and more

Deepen relationships with family and experts in our community

Learn about the African Diaspora

Try out new activities and be compensated for their time

Kick-Off Event: Who's In Your Village? Tuesday, February 15, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Madison Room (3rd floor), Central Library

The first Healing Lab will have teens explore their personal history and the concept of self. Where do you come from? Who are you - in the here and now? In history? In a global context? The global and the personal are not separate but connected. We'll talk about how history and genetics affect health and resilience and do a family mapping activity where teens can take photos of the people who make up their family and make a creative family tree. Let's document our village!

Supplies, snacks and $30 gift cards are available for the first 30 youth attendees. No registration is required.

Healing Labs are hosted in partnership with the Madison Metropolitan School District's FYCE department, Kujichagulia, All of Us Wisconsin, and the UW School of Medicine and Public Health.