ONLINE: Whose City? Race, Class & Power in Madison

press release: Where does power lie in Madison, and whose interests does it serve? Answering that question helps explain this “progressive” city’s many contradictions: the city’s mayor attempts to placate Black Lives Matter protesters while sending private thank you’s to the police; the city fights homeless encampments while luxury apartments spread from neighborhood to neighborhood; the county issues public health order after order requiring individuals to carry the burden of pandemic response while the university carries on free to make its own rules. Answering that question also helps us, as activists, organize as we begin a year full of potential, fighting for a people’s budget, for relief for people struggling during the ongoing pandemic, and for an end to racist police violence in our communities.

Join us on Wednesday, January 13 at 7-8:30 for a discussion on how class and race impact local politics and power, and what that means for leftist organizing in Madison. Panelists include *M. Adams, Co-Executive Director of Freedom Inc., *Brandi Grayson, Founder & CEO of Urban Triage, *Andy Sernatinger, Co-Chair of Madison DSA’s labor working group, and *Heidi Wegleitner, District 2 Supervisor for Dane County.

