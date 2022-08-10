WHS Pop-up Exhibit

media release: A pop-up exhibit featuring rare documents from the Wisconsin Historical Society’s collection will be on display at select upcoming showings of the hit musical “Hamilton” at the Overture Center in August.

The Wisconsin Historical Society is home to one of the United States’ largest library and archives collections on the history of North America, containing documents key to the plot of the award-winning musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The exhibit features items including an original newspaper printing of George Washington’s farewell address, “Observations on Certain Documents” written by Alexander Hamilton (also known as “The Reynolds Pamphlet,” which broke the scandal of Hamilton’s love affair with Maria Reynolds), handwritten letters penned by the Founding Fathers and more.

The exhibit will be on display in the lobby for select shows from the time doors open through intermission and is open to the public. For more information about the exhibit, visit wisconsinhistory.org/Hamilton.

Tuesday, 8/9 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, 8/10 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 8/14 at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.; Thursday, 8/18 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, 8/19 at 8:00 p.m.