Why Are We So Divided and What Can We Do About it?

media release: The Wisconsin Council of Churches is excited to partner with the Carter Center for a conversation about polarization in the United States. In this two-part webinar, Nathan Stock, associate director with the Carter Center’s Conflict Resolution Program, will explore drivers of polarization, while also sharing suggestions for addressing partisan differences in our personal relationships and our communities. These one-hour webinars will be recorded if you are unable to make one or both of the live events.

About our Presenter

Nathan Stock is an associate director with the Carter Center’s Conflict Resolution Program. Since the Summer of 2020, Stock has been leading a new Carter Center project designed to mitigate political and identity-based violence in the U.S. He is also a Non-Resident Scholar with the Middle East Institute. Stock has 15 years of experience working to reduce violence and strengthen democracy abroad, including nearly a decade working on Middle East conflicts with The Carter Center. He has lived and worked in Afghanistan, the Gaza Strip, and China. Stock holds an MA in international peace and conflict resolution from American University and a BA in international relations from Colgate University.

Note: Space may be limited