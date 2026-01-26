Why Black and White?

media release: Cole Thompson's work is stunningly beautiful, haunting, exceptionally crafted and distinct. A self-taught photographer, he is uniquely qualified to speak on photography. In this presentation, Cole will make the case that Black and White is the perfect medium for any subject…except for one. Cole will show work from his various portfolios including: The Ghosts of Auschwitz-Birkenau, Harbinger, Ceiling Lamps, Moai, Sitting for Portrait, The Lone Man, Trees from a Train, Powerlines and others.

Interspersed between the images, Cole will share his photographic philosophies, such as: Never listen to others, Photographic Celibacy, Coles Rule of Thirds, Equipment is overrated, Creating honest work, Vision is the most important tool in my toolbox and many others.

Third Thursday Talks are always free and open to the public.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86444905873?pwd=YVdMOWNOTm1hWDQzaXVLNHhBN2xVdz09#success

Meeting ID: 864 4490 5873

Passcode: 449570

Missed a talk? If you missed one and want to watch it, scroll to it's announcement on our website under Events >Third Thursday and click "Watch the Talk" for the video.

Please contact Wendy Murkve at programming@photomidwest.org if you have an idea for a Third Thursday Talk. She would love to hear from you!