media release: What are your favorite books? Favorite Authors? When did your love of reading begin?

Join this interesting (and unique) program—Why Books?

Presented by David Benjamin, Author of 18 Books, Winner of 30 Book Awards

Middleton Public Library, December 14, 10 a.m.

When was the last time you had a conversation with a professional writer, author and publisher about the lifelong habit of reading books?

The Middleton Public Library has a unique program coming up about why we love to read and what books fill that love of reading. The program, “Why Books?” presented by author, David Benjamin, aims to inform and entertain around the common denominator about what types of books grab us and hold our attention.

Benjamin said, “Among other things, we’ll talk about how reading defines one’s lifestyle and routines, how it enriches the reader’s life, and how it defines our tastes and judgments.”

The idea, he said, is to get people thinking about reading experiences and habits that are second nature, and our relationships we have with books which most readers rarely think about.

The author will provide a short quiz about books, and the best score wins a copy of one of his books.

Participants are invited to bring one of their favorite books to the event. “This can be a great jumping off point for discussing why some books stay with us longer than others,” said Benjamin.

These are some of questions to be discussed at the event:

· What was the first “grownup” book (without pictures) that you read?

· Do you read more than one book at a time?

· Hardcover or paperback, codex or ebook, used or new, own or borrow?

· Do you lean more toward fiction or non-fiction?

· Which books have you re-read? Why?

· Is there a book in you?

· Has a book changed your plans in life?

So, why books?

Benjamin pointed out that books can profoundly affect one’s character, define one’s tastes and steer—in many cases—the very direction of one’s life.

“Culturally, books and stories give us metaphors, examples, models and object lessons that we share as a common heritage, as a language that bridges our differences,” he said.

“If we don’t have stories, we struggle to explain anything.”

Registration for Why Books? is appreciated. Please register at midlibrary.org/events or call the Middleton Public Library: 608-831-5564.