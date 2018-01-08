Why Conservation Matters

press release: John Motoviloff, author & conservationist, will speak on the North American Model of Wildlife Management. John currently works for the National Wild Turkey Federation to design programs and recruit new hunters.

This monthly -- 2nd Mondays from September through June -- "Humanities in Community" outreach lecture series is produced by the Goodman Community Center, Madison College and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Holding degrees from Boston College and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, John Motoviloff is an author of numerous books and articles, and a former communication specialist for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources; John is one of Wisconsin’s leading writers on conservation issues.

He currently works for the National Wild Turkey Federation designing programs to recruit new hunters.