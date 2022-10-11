media release: Call for Peace Drum and Dance Company Presents: Why Diversity Matters! Celebrating the Tapestry of Humanity: Ancient Wisdom Calling for an Interconnected Future!

This program is in honor of Indigenous People's Day and part of #TeachtheTruth Wisconsin's week of action. The program seeks to create a new common memory of reparative history and hope, by first teaching the truth of slavery and genocide and then ushering in a new American Story for All Peoples!

For more information, contact Art and Dawn Shegonee at callforpeace@callforpeace.org.